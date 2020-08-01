Pickleball News

Christina Riley

Yay! The courts are open, and the temps are sizzling!

Hours: Look for pickleball summer hours via email and in the glass case. Please utilize Signup Genius to ensure there are enough to play.

Sanitizing: Bring your own hand sanitizer to sanitize between matches. We have sanitizer for the balls, and balls and paddles should be sanitized after each game. Social distance when not playing, and stay home when not feeling well.

Hydration: We all need to be reminded to stay hydrated. When you are planning to play, start hydration the afternoon/evening before for morning play and all day before evening play. Consider electrolyte/potassium/magnesium-enhanced beverages such as Gatorade, Powerade Zero, Nuun, and Body Armor and leg cramp pills. Other options include pickle juice and a shot of mustard.

New to SunBird? If you are a new resident and you want to be added to the email distribution for summer, please send an email to mariannabuescher@gmail.com. Stay safe and have fun!