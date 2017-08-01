Pickleball getting ready for Fall/Winter season

Roger A. Mandeville

Pickleball membership is growing, and the SunBird Pickleball Ambassadors are making plans for another successful fall/winter season at the SunBird Sports Courts. The season starts October 1 and ends May 1, 2018, and the ambassadors are excited about hosting several fun events for residents, their families and friends. Ambassadors are planning a season kick-off meeting in October when they will announce the planned activities (the schedule of events will be published in the November issue of the SunBird News). It’s going to be another fun season, so plan to come out and play with us. We are planning several fun social events, so if you’re planning on being active and want to have a good time, the pickleball courts will be the place to be.

Pickleball hours for fall and winter 2017/2018 are listed below:

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2:00-5:30 p.m.

Wednesdays, 10:00 a.m. until noon

Fridays, 7:00-10:00 a.m.

Saturdays, 8:00 a.m. until noon on the following dates: October 7 and 21, November 11 and 25, December 9 and 16, January 6 and 13, February 3 and 17, March 3 and 17, April 7 and 21