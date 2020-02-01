Pickleball Club News

Christina Riley

The “Ugly Sweater Play” on Saturday, Dec. 14, didn’t disappoint with the winner of the “Ugly Sweater Contest” Suzanne Lipke!

The next big event is SunBird’s Third Annual Pickle for Purple Tournament and Raffle on Saturday, Feb. 22, and Sunday, Feb. 23. The men’s doubles and women’s doubles will take place on Saturday and the mixed doubles on Sunday. For more information or to register, contact Dan and Marianna Buescher at 480-285-4501 or mariannabuescher@gmail.com. We need your name, YOB, email address, rating (self or USAPA), partner name, same details for your partner, and $40 per person for the first event and $5 for additional events.

We welcome and appreciate non-member volunteers to help with the raffle and the tournament. It’s for a great cause! Contact Maureen Moore at maureen_moore_88@hotmail.com or Marybeth Dematteo at imbmbd@gmail.com if you are interested.

The end of season luncheon will be on Saturday, March 7, in the Horizon Room, sponsored by the club and hosted by the Pickleball Board. Play starts at 9 a.m.

2020 Winter Schedule:

Sunday 3 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday 2 to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday 8 to 10 a.m.; 2 to 4 p.m.

Thursday 2 to 5:30 p.m.

Friday 8 to 10:30 a.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Feb. 1 and 15, March 7 and 21

Changes will be announced through emails as well as posted in the glass case.

New-Player Orientation:

Requires an appointment

See sign-up in glass case; you will be contacted within a week.