“Pickle for Purple” Charity Tournament highlights

The second annual “Pickle for Purple” Charity Tournament benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association was underway Saturday and Sunday Feb. 9th and 10th at our Sunbird Sports Courts. Last year over $3,000 dollars was raised for the ALZ charity sponsored by the SunBird Pickle Ball Club. The Pickleball Club expects to exceed last year’s donation!

This year there were 150+ players over the two days of competition consisting of men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles categories. In addition there was a huge raffle with items ranging from a Samsung 50” TV, beautiful gift baskets, and many gift certificates. A big “Thanks” to our SunBird residents, clubs and the surrounding community for their generosity and support.

A percentage of the proceeds will go to the SunBird HOA in the name of the Neighbors helping Neighbors group, and 100% of the balance will go to the Alzheimer’s Association. The Horizon Room facilitated the food and beverage needs of all present. Most have been touched by this disease. It’s time to put an end to it and find the first survivor.

Sign up in the Pickleball Glass case for New player orientation and look for our activities that will be occurring later in March 2019. Retire like you mean it – join us today!