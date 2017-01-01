Patrol Report

Thomas Catri, Chief of Patrol

Another year, 2016 that is, has ended. Bring on 2017 and just believe that good things are on their way. 2016 was a very productive and successful year for the SunBird Patrol. We really appreciate all the support we receive from our SunBird residents and the Patrol staff will continue to adhere to our mission statement which is to increase the effectiveness of Patrol service by working in partnership with the community to safeguard life and property and to enhance the quality of life in our neighborhood.

I would like to welcome all the new residents that have recently moved into our great community. I would like to encourage and emphasize to all residents the importance of reading and understanding the Association’s CC&R’s and Rules and Regulations. It is helpful to send our reminders monthly to keep the rules and regulations at the top of mind for all our tenants. Keeping residents informed by passing on valuable safety information, HOA tips or just a reminder here and there through the SunBird News, is our way of keeping an open line of communication in our community. Good communication is a fundamental imperative of every Homeowners Association’s Patrol operations.

The SunBird Patrol is proud to serve all those who live in our wonderful community. We take our duty seriously, wishing to provide the most professional service possible, within our power. We look to you, our tenants, to keep us informed as to your priorities and we ask your help in keeping our community a great place to live. Please don’t hesitate to call me if you have any questions, compliments or complaints; SunBird Patrol 480-797-8605.

Happy New Year! Be safe and watch out for each other.