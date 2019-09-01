Patriot Day Parade and Ceremony September 11

SunBird is honored to hold our Second Annual Patriot Day Tribute Parade and Ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Help us show appreciation and express our gratitude to all active and retired emergency personnel for their dedication and service to our wonderful communities, as well as honor the memory of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

The day will begin with the parade starting precisely at 8:30 a.m. at the bocce courts, continuing north on Championship Drive to Waterview, where we will gather in the ballroom. We are encouraging homeowners to come out and watch the parade of fire, police and other emergency response vehicles proudly wave their flags and show support for our fine men and women in uniform. The parade will also include city officials, the Basha High School Marching Band and ROTC.

The parade will be followed by a short ceremony beginning at approximately 9:11 a.m. in the ballroom, where we will remember the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, honor those who protect us in our own community each and every day and recognize any active or retired emergency responders of SunBird. Following the ceremony, breakfast will be available for purchase in the Horizon Room for $7 (plus tax), which includes a breakfast quiche, muffin, juice or coffee. Please pre-purchase your breakfast ticket in the Horizon Room.

We will never forget!