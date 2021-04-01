Bonnie Marcus, Community Administrator

With summer approaching, it is almost time to begin trimming your palm trees. Please do not do them too early. The palm flowers will begin to come out around the end of May and June. After your palm flowers and the fruit sticks have grown out, this is the best time to trim your palm trees. Do not trim them before you go home for the summer. The flowers come out after you leave and create a mess on everyone’s property. If you are not here in June or July, please make arrangements to have someone trim your palm trees in July.

Palm trees only need to be trimmed when fronds (leaves) die off or are broken and brown, or when the tree begins to flower or fruit. This happens in May and June.

* Prune to remove dead or dying fronds (leaves)

* To remove potential fire hazards, especially near buildings or your home

* To prevent damage to buildings or homes during high winds

* To remove messy fruit, seeds, and flowers

* To prevent breeding areas for scorpions and other rodents

Please trim your trees when necessary to keep your home and neighborhood clean and avoid the HOA from sending out letters, which is costly. Thank you for your cooperation.

If you have any questions, please call Bonnie at 480-802-4901.