Other Card Results

Friday Evening Texas Hold’em

We meet at 7 p.m. every Friday in the Navajo Room. It is a tournament-style Texas hold’em poker game with a $5 buy-in. The approximate payouts are for 1st place, 60%; 2nd place, 30%; and 3rd place, 10%. If you have any questions, call 765-621-9252.

9/6 – 1st and 2nd Vic Kinser and Tony Halloran (chop), 3rd Pete Gulatto, high hand bonus pot Pete Gulatto

9/13 – 1st Vic Kinser, 2nd Walt Patthof, 3rd Rich Novak, high hand bonus pot Walt Patthof

9/20 – 1st Pat Kelly, 2nd Pete Gulatto, 3rd Walt Patthof, high hand bonus pot Lenny Stolper

9/27 – 1st Lenny Stolper, 2nd Harold Van Buren, 3rd Jim Brandon, high hand bonus pot Harold Van Buren

PonyTail

We meet in the new Apache Room, which is on the third floor of the clubhouse. There is no fee—playing is free. We start playing at 12:30 p.m.

PonyTail is a form of hand and foot, only a little more detailed. Come join us, and please arrive earlier than 12:30 p.m. so we have an idea of how many tables to set up.

If you have any questions, contact Patsy Covington at 404-697-3391 or Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501. If there is no answer, leave a message and they will get back to you.

Pinochle

We meet Tuesday evenings in the new Apache Room, which is on the third floor. We start at 6:30 p.m. Come early. The buy-in is 50 cents.

If you have any questions, contact Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501. Leave a message and she will get back to you.

SunBird Pinochle winners for September 2019:

9/3 – 1st Arlie Mulder 704, 2nd Gleva Wiepking 641, 3rd Ozzie Zubchevich 598

9/10 – 1st Konrad Spicker 634, 2nd Arlie Mulder 613, 3rd Rollin Marion 565

9/17 – 1st Dan Harvey 842, 2nd Jackie Baker 675, 3rd Darlene Thompson 657

9/24 – 1st Konrad Spicker 743, 2nd Dan Harvey 667, 3rd Ken Reidenbach 648

Hand and Foot

We meet on Tuesday in the new Apache Room, which is on the third floor. We start playing at 12:30 p.m.

Come and join us, and please arrive by noon to 12:15 p.m. so you can pick a table or draw cards for partners. The buy-in is 50 cents.

If you have any questions, contact Shirley Goodman at 480-208-3065 or Yvonne Beloney at 480-895-6035.

Euchre

We meet in the Lakeview Room, located on the second floor next to the pro shop, on Sunday evenings. Doors open at 6 p.m., and we start at 6:30 p.m. The buy-in is 50 cents. If you have any questions, contact Harry Smelser at 480-532-3235.

Below are the euchre scores for September 2019, at SunBird:

9/1 – 1st Harry Smelser 63, 2nd Gleva Weipking 60, 3rd Grace Oliver 53

9/8 – 1st Gleva Wiepking 60, 2nd Sandy Stibitz 59, 3rd (tie) Harry Smelser and Tom Gillis 53

9/15 – 1st Dan Harvey 57, 2nd (tie) Tonja Kinser and Darlene Thompson 49

9/22 – 1st Vic Kinser 60, 2nd (tie) Harry Smelser and Tom Gillis 53

9/29 – 1st Ken Reidenbach 61, 2nd Darlene Thompson 50, 3rd Vic Kinser 49

Cribbage

We meet on Monday evenings in the Pima Room on the third floor. Buy-in is $1 and we start at 7 p.m. Please come early.

9/2: 1st Grace Oliver 716, 2nd Gleva Wiepking 706, 3rd Linda Hearn 704

9/9: 1st Harry Smelser 714, 2nd Grace Oliver 695, 3rd Vic Kinser 692

9/16: 1st Gleva Wiepking 719, 2nd Dennis Rittenback 701, 3rd Grace Oliver 692

9/23: 1st Vic Kinser 696, 2nd Gayle Wiedbusch 688, 3rd Tonja Kinser 685

9/30: 1st Dennis Rittenback 724, 2nd Harry Smelser 708, 3rd Vic Kinser 700 v