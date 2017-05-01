Other Card Results

500

Darlene Thompson

We meet in the Lakeview Room, 2nd floor, by the Pro Shop, on Thursday evenings and start to play at 6:30 p.m. Please come early. Remember, we will be starting at 6:30 p.m. Buy-in is $.50.

If you have any questions, please call Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501 and leave a message and I will get back to you.

SunBird 500 winners for March, 2017:

3/02. 1st Don Petersen 3510, 2nd Fred Hanus 2900, 3rd Jeanne Berte 2790

3/09. 1st Fred Hanus 4380, 2nd Walt Kleinsteuber 2850, 3rd Ken Reidenbach 2210

3/16. 1st Phyllis Ketcher 2850, 2nd Neva Beech 2530, 3rd Dianna Roeder 2490

3/23. 1st Betty Nobiling 2650, 2nd (tie) Don Petersen and Myra Haber 2390, 3rd Darlene Thompson 2290

3/30. 1st Mary Minkel 2759, 2nd Joanne Astor 2660, 3rd Ed Hennek 2460

Cribbage

John Valentine

We meet on Monday evenings on the third floor at SunBird in the Pima Room. Buy-in is $1 and we start at 7:00 p.m.; come early.

Cribbage scores for March 2017:

3/06. 1st Barb Filiere 726, 2nd Jerry Redka 716, 3rd Georgia Stockman 714

3/13. 1st Leon Thomas 713, 2nd Don Nobiling 711, 3rd Dennis Rittenback 710

3/20. 1st George Ritter 726, 2nd John Valentine 717, 3rd Vern Spitz 715

3/27. 1st John Valentine 708, 2nd Linda Hearn 704, 3rd (tie) Betty Flatt and Kerry Schuster 703

Euchre

Dan Harvey

We meet Sunday evening in the Lakeview Room which is on the 2nd floor next to the Pro Golf Shop. We start at 6:30 p.m. Come early. Buy-in is $.50. If you have any questions, please call Dan Harvey at 480-802-4110 and leave a message.

Euchre winners for SunBird Golf Resort for March, 2017:

3/05. 1st Judy Roszel 65, 2nd Sandy Stibitz 56, 3rd Darlene Thompson 55

3/12. 1st Vic Kinser 62, 2nd Betty Nobiling 59, 3rd Barbara Cummings 58

3/19. 1st Joanne Astor (score not reported), 2nd Betty Nobiling, 3rd (tie) Dianna Roeder and Earl Ruble

3/26. 1st Jeanne Berte (score not reported), 2nd Mike Crowley, 3rd (tie) Ken Reidenbach and Mona Tonj

Hand

Darlene Thompson

We meet on Tuesday in the Pima Room and start playing at 12:30 p.m. Come and join us, and please arrive by 12:00-12:15 p.m. so you can either pick a table or draw cards for partners. Buy-in is $.50.

If you have any questions, you may contact Joanne Parsons at 480-361-1088 or Sherry Williams at 480-620-9420; if no answer, please leave a message and they will get back to you.

Pinnocle

Darlene Thompson

We meet Tuesday evenings, third floor in the Pima Room at SunBird, and start playing at 6:30 p.m.; come early. Buy-in is $.50. Remember, we start at 6:30 p.m.

If you have any questions, please call Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501; leave a message, and I will get back to you.

SunBird pinochle winners for March, 2017:

3/07. 1st Gleva Wiepking 753, 2nd Arlie Mulder 730, 3rd Donna Wolff 722

3/14. 1st Ozzie Zubchevich 742, 2nd Christine Lamont 735, 3rd Ken Reidenbach 710

3/21. 1st Rollin Marion 877, 2nd Bunny Sullivan 764, 3rd Konrad Spicker 741

3/28. 1st Konrad Spicker 802, 2nd Bill Lamont 774, 3rd Ken Reidenbach 687

Ponytail

Darlene Thompson

We meet on Saturdays in the Pima Room. We start playing at 12:30 p.m. PonyTail is a form of Hand and Foot, only a little more detailed. Come and join us and please arrive earlier than 12:30 so we have an idea how many tables to set up.

If you have any questions, you may contact either Joanne Parsons at 480-361-1088 or Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501; if no answer, please leave a message and we will get back to you.