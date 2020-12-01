Notes from the Board of Directors Meeting

Lisa Onyx, HOA Board Secretary

The Board of Directors had a Business Meeting on Oct. 26. The following are notes from this meeting:

President Nancy Eckstein called the meeting to order at 10 a.m. All members of the Board were present (Jim Anderson via conference call).

The Treasurer’s Report, given by Jim Anderson, was accepted.

The Manager’s Report, given by Layne Varney, was accepted.

Committee Liaison Reports

Project Review Committee—Dan Buescher reported the color scheme has been changed in the ballroom, the laundry facility was updated, restrooms on the main floor of the clubhouse have been updated, and the current ballroom chairs are over 10 years old.

ACC Committee—Bill Ley reported 150 permit applications were submitted this year. The next ACC Meeting will be Nov. 11, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., in the Lakeview Room. A lot of residents are unable to return to SunBird this year, so if you notice weeds in your neighbors’ yard, instead of calling in to report it, try to help out and pull a few of the weeds.

Finance Committee—Jim Anderson reviewed the restaurant and capital expenditures, and everything is in good shape.

Marketing & Welcoming Committee—Steve Seel reported the focus of this committee is to reach out to new homeowners who have moved to SunBird within the last year. The Committee will set up a welcome breakfast for the new homeowners. Chuck Heitbrink is running for the HOA Board and will not be able to remain as Chairman of the Marketing Committee in 2021. Therefore, a motion passed to accept Jean Pritchard as the new Committee Chairman. The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 18, at 2 p.m., location TBD.

Rules Committee—Chris Nechvatal reported the updated Political Sign Policy approved by the Board will go into effect Jan. 1, 2021. The new restaurant policy allowing will be added to the Rules Booklet. The next Rules meeting will be on Nov. 2, 2020, at 1 p.m., in the Pima Room.

Redecorating Committee—Linda DiPalma presented a thank you gift of a sewing machine music box to Dianne Reed for all her work sewing the curtains in the ballroom.

HOA/Golf Club Committee—Nancy reported they discussed at length a potential change to the CC&R. At a previous Board meeting, a resident voiced his concern that outsiders were coming into the clubhouse to golf and not following the face mask requirement and suggested the Open to the Public sign on Riggs Road be taken down. The members of the committee agreed to leave the sign up. Dave White, Golf Club President, will talk to the Pro Shop staff to remind them to enforce the face mask requirement to all golfers.

A consent was made to accept the following candidates who have submitted applications to run for the Board of Directors: Jim Anderson, Linda DiPalma, Chuck Heitbrink, and Dirk Close. Three of these seats are for three-year terms, and one seat is for a one-year term. The three candidates receiving the most votes will each be elected to three-year terms, and the candidate receiving the fourth number of votes will be elected to a one-year term.

The motion passed to accept the request of the Planning Committee to purchase 400 new folding chairs for the ballroom at a cost of $10,500. The Planning Committee will sell the old chairs to help offset the cost of this purchase.

A consent was made to accept the September 2019 Board vote to hire Paul Hansen of Butler Hansen as our auditor for the next five years.

The motion to accept the 2021 Budget passed via a roll call vote.

The Board will vote on a proposed CC&R amendment at their Nov. 23 Business Meeting. Frequently asked questions were distributed at the Oct. 26 Business Meeting and will also be available in the Pro Shop, at the HOA office, and on our website. The proposal is to raise the fee that each new homeowner pays by $300, and this money would be used by the golf course for capital expenditures. There is no cost to current homeowners unless the homeowner purchases an additional home(s) in SunBird. Additional information will be provided at future board meetings, HOA and Golf Club eblasts, and the SunBird News.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 11:10 a.m. by Nancy Eckstein.

The next scheduled meeting will be a combined Agenda Planning/Business meeting on Monday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m., in the ballroom. At this time, meetings are planned to be in compliance with the governor’s orders and CDC guidelines. Guidelines for attending: Stay home if sick. Wear a protective face mask. Do not arrive any earlier than 10 minutes prior to the meeting start time. Do not shake hands or make any type of physical contact with others. Adhere to social distancing by staying six feet away from other people. Cough into a tissue and immediately throw away. After the meeting is adjourned, please do not congregate, and disperse immediately. Thank you for helping us all stay safe and healthy!