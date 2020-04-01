News From Renaissance

Meet the Renaissance Team—Chef Marvin

At Renaissance, we strive to be world-class in every way. Not only in the lifestyle, but in the services we provide to our residents and the staff we select for our team. Leading our incredible culinary team is Head Chef Marvin, who ensures that residents enjoy delicious and conscious meals each day.

Chef Marvin has been working with food for most of his life and knows the ins and outs of almost every part of the food industry. From working on the food line to managing kitchens, Chef Marvin has done it all! He got his start in the kitchen as a cook in the United States Navy, where he served for six years. He then worked as a kitchen supervisor at the University of Arizona for two years. After spending some time in different aspects of the food business, Chef Marvin found his way into the senior living culinary world while working at Beatitudes Campus.

When it comes to the menu, there’s nothing Chef Marvin values more than customer feedback. He often holds a meeting with residents to test new foods, find out what they like, and to ask for feedback on existing dishes. Once he talks to the residents, he usually makes his choices on what to keep and what to change. Chef Marvin likes to have a rotating menu that keeps things fresh, while always showcasing some of the residents’ favorites as staple items.

For those who are looking for something on the lighter side, Chef Marvin makes sure to have healthy options that include low-sodium and vegetarian choices as well. Renaissance also features a salad bar—a favorite among residents—that boasts incredible healthy salads and fresh sides. The chef understands that guests may have different dietary needs, and the culinary team does their best to accommodate residents’ requests.

Additionally, the chef showcases a new superfood every month, like whole grains—the superfood choice for March. Incorporating superfoods into the menu is a great way to ensure residents get the nutrition they need in food items they enjoy. Chef Marvin is looking forward to the upcoming superfood for April, dark leafy greens, and using unique ways to incorporate them into menu options.

At Renaissance, Chef Marvin and the culinary team do their best to make sure that every resident is able to find something to satisfy their craving. To learn more about our community, including the incredible services offered at Renaissance, visit www.renaissanceretirement.com or call 480-883-2000.