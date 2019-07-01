News and happenings from Community Church of SunBird

The second Sunday of every month during the Summer is “Sweet Sunday”! Please join us for donut holes and coffee from 8:30 to 9:00 a.m. before the morning service. We meet in the ballroom for our weekly 9:00 a.m. non-denominational service.

The Community Church of SunBird is pleased to feature our six outstanding pastors who rotate Sundays throughout the year. Our featured pastor for July is Dr. Jim Baugh. He comes to us from the Global Training Network, headquartered here in Arizona. He serves as the Ministry Partner Development Director.

Dr. Jim and Teri Baugh live in Camp Verde, AZ. Jim and his lovely wife Teri married in May of 1981. They have raised five beautiful children and are blessed with five grandchildren. Teri loves to be a mom and grandmother, as well as encourage other women in ministry.

Jim and Teri previously lived in Chandler where Jim served as the Senior Pastor of Mesa Baptist Church for 17 years. His previous ministry includes serving as the Senior Pastor of the Idaville Bible Church in Tillamook, OR, and two Associate Pastor roles for six years prior to Idaville. He graduated from Arizona Christian University with a B.A. degree in Biblical Studies, Western Seminary in Portland, OR, with a Master of Divinity in Pastoral Ministries, and Phoenix Seminary with his Doctorate in Ministry in 2016.

Jim is a very gifted singer and has recorded six musical CDs: Resting, I Believe, Christmas Joy, Living Loved, Mosaic and Because He Lives. He blesses us all with special music when he comes to preach.

Jim is passionate about reproducing disciples of the Lord Jesus, using his teaching and music to equip and encourage leaders for Christ. He is so thankful to be able to do this through the world-reaching ministry of GTN. Since 2008, he has been privileged to train over 3,000 pastors, church planters and Christian leaders in 11 countries: Argentina, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Liberia, Myanmar, Micronesia, Rwanda, Russia, Sierra Leone and Ukraine. He’s also trained Native American leaders in the USA.

In fact, he has just returned from a training mission in Nyanza, an area south of Rwanda, where 27 pastors graduated after three years of training to lead their congregations. These pastors received an NIV Study Bible in their native language of Kinyarwanda as a graduation gift. Just three years ago, some of them did not even own their own Bible. Jim and his team members at GTN are filled with joy as they watch these young men grow and become leaders in their villages for the Lord Jesus Christ.

Come and join us at the Community Church of SunBird. Music and Message abound!