New to Arizona? New to New Adventures?

Mary Kenny

If you look around your community now, you will surely see more than a few new residents. If you’re new here, reach out to the community and learn what we have to offer.

And for those of you who haven’t yet discovered New Adventures, our lifelong learning program, now is the time to explore what we have to offer.

Read on to see: (1) a few highlights that are offered this summer in our program, (2) some of the other classes that are offered, (3) how to take advantage of what’s offered, and (4) how to find out more about New Adventures.

Here are some highlights of our summer program, which begins on June 1:

* “Discover Digital Books and Virtual Programs at Your Library” by Jenn Lopez

* “The Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921” by Gene Lariviere

* “What Makes a Good Life? Lessons from the Longest Study on Happiness” presented by Bobbie Reed

* “Gmail—Beginner to Pro” by Rob Truman

* “Mary Tyler Moore in the Age of COVID-19” by Jim Evans

* “What is Antifa Anyway?” by Bill Gates

Another summer highlight is a one-hour presentation by Marie Burns, a certified financial planner who has been assisting people for almost 20 years. Marie’s class, Improving Your Financial Life with Positive Intelligence, is based on extensive research that has found that we can live a healthier, happier, longer life if we have a high PQ (Positive Intelligence Quotient), a measure of the times your mind has positive versus negative thoughts. Join Marie’s discussion on Tuesday, June 15, at 10 a.m. to learn more, and apply the science to your financial life and any area of life that is stressing you.

Summer semester registration began on May 19 at 10 a.m. The first day of class will be on June 1, and the last is July 29. Most classes meet only one time during the summer, and new classes are offered each week throughout the semester, so it’s not too late to get started!

Visit www.newadventures.info to learn about classes and to register. On NA’s home page, select “classes” in the box on the left. Opt for a class list or for the curriculum guide, which includes additional information. The guide can help you choose the classes to take, and it also includes information you will need for registration. The procedure for registering is clarified in this section. For newcomers, that registration process begins with contacting Vincenza Heisler. Current members can follow the website directions. If help is needed, contact Vincenza by email at [email protected] or call NA at 480-857-5500.

Classes will continue to be offered via Zoom until our usual classroom location at the Chandler-Gilbert Community College’s Sun Lakes Center reopens. If you haven’t had a chance to discover learning via Zoom, access NA’s Zoom training video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=tFocLkMJigg. If you need additional help, call Vincenza’s office. Volunteers are available to assist.