New Adventures in Learning: Conversation Starters

Catherine Hammond

Let’s talk about New Adventures, a lifelong-learning program affiliated with Chandler-Gilbert Community College and located at the corner of Riggs Road and Alma School in Sun Lakes. What a lot of different ways exist to speak about the organization. One discussion begins with basic information. Registration is currently available online for the nearly 100 classes at www.NewAdventures.info. The spring semester began on Jan. 27, 2020, with April 24 as the final day of the semester. These events include lectures, discussion groups, computer classes, field trips, and a fifth category for special or unusual classes. Some meet only one time, while others meet for several sessions. Presenters may be experts in the field or people with a more general interest in the topic.

If you are not yet a member, bring up New Adventures to a current member to find out more about the organization. Here are some answers to frequently asked questions. Parking is plentiful and easy. Signing up for classes is straightforward. Just go online to register and to pay membership and fees. Membership is $50 a year; each student pays an additional $15 per semester to become a student at the community college. If you sign up for a class but need to miss or withdraw, just call the main desk at the Sun Lakes Center at 480-857-5500 to cancel. The program works well for snowbirds or people who travel often. The year-round program is divided into three semesters: spring, summer, and fall. Just choose classes that work with your schedule. Know that there are great opportunities to participate as an instructor as well as a participant. Also, remember that New Adventures is an all-volunteer organization. There are many opportunities to work on a wide range of tasks to help advance the programs and to make friends within the group.

If you are already taking a class, begin a conversation with someone sitting near you at an event. Start with the subject matter of the class: archeology, military history, the music known as the blues, staying safe on the Internet, making your own greeting cards, classic movies, or whatever other class you may be taking. You already know you have a shared interest. Many friendships have begun in these classroom discussions.

With so many conversations ahead, remember, the benefits extend well beyond subject matter. Registration for open classes continues all semester. New Adventures in Learning is a membership organization that has been encouraging lifelong learning since 1998.