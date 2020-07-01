Message from the President of New Adventures in Learning

Bill Haskell

New Adventures in Learning Governing Council is continuing to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and is evaluating alternative learning opportunities. The traditional “normal,” in-person learning model might not be the version that will work in a post-pandemic world. In addition, the council has been notified by Chandler Gilbert Community College that the college will not be opening the Sun Lakes Center this fall. Prior to this announcement, the Governing Council was beginning to look at the possibility of offering online classes in the fall. The Curriculum Committee has sent out surveys to our members and past presenters eliciting thoughts about online learning. With this information, the committee will be able to determine how best to approach fall semester classes. Of course, the council will be looking into different approaches to providing training with the use of an online training application such as Zoom for both the members and presenters.

Questions can be directed to 480-857-5500 or information@newadventures.info.

In closing, stay well and know that we are working hard to continue to provide educational enrichment opportunities through the New Adventures program.