Memories of Christmas Past – SunBird Singers Concerts

Jim McCutcheon

The 50-member SunBird Singers have been busy preparing for their annual Christmas concerts, which will be presented on Dec. 11 and 12, at 7 p.m. in the SunBird Community Center Ballroom. The opening number will be a wonderful rendition of “Joy to the World” with bells and piano. There will be eight choral numbers—some favorites and some soon-to-be favorites. Our handbells and chimes will be featured throughout the program, using the bells and new chimes given to the Singers by Earl and Jane Ferguson. The audience will have an opportunity to join in the celebration when they sing along with our Dickens Carolers. Throughout the evening, we will be sharing pictures and stories of “Memories of Christmas Past.”

The concerts are free, but you will have an opportunity to show your appreciation by making a free-will donation at the door. All proceeds of the concerts are used to purchase music and supplies and are greatly appreciated!