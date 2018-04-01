Meet the Candidate Night at Sun Lakes Democratic Club

The Sun Lakes Democratic Club will meet on Monday, April 9, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. in the Navajo Room, Sun Lakes Country Club, located at 25601 E. Sun Lakes Blvd N.

Our April meeting will provide an opportunity to meet two candidates running for state offices in the August primary. The speakers will be Mark Robert Gordon, Candidate for Arizona Secretary of State, and Mark Cardenas, Candidate for Arizona Treasurer.

Mark Robert Gordon is an attorney who specializes in election law. He has served as an Election Protection and Voting Rights attorney nationwide on federal Constitutional issues and voting rights concerns. Mark is running for Arizona Secretary of State in the primary. This office conducts elections and enforces election laws across the state. The secretary of state is also next in line to be governor, should that person no longer be able to carry out the duties of that office. This is a very important position in Arizona.

Mark Cardenas, an Arizona native, is currently serving as the Arizona House Representative for LD 19. Mark is a military and Iraq tour veteran. Mark was elected to the Arizona House at the age of 25. His private life career has included being an accountant at the Department of Defense where he managed a multi-million-dollar budget. He is running in the Arizona Treasurer’s race.

The Sun Lakes Democratic Club collects non-perishable food items for Matthew’s Crossing Food Bank. Please bring your tax-deductible contributions to the drop-off area in the west parking lot from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Ask for a receipt. The club donated 65 pounds of food and $16.00 cash for February. The totals for 2018, so far, are 117 pounds of food and $56.00 cash. We appreciate all you do.

All are welcome. Light refreshments are served. For more information, call Dolly Loftin at 480-200-3322.