Line Dancing with Judee

Judee Curtis

Yes, it’s true: “Time flies when you are having fun!” Teaching “new” dancers line dances they’ve never seen, let alone learned; teaching new dances to the “returning dancers;” and teaching new dances to the “current dancers who dance with me year-round” definitely makes the time fly … while having fun!

The opportunity for these dancers to “grow and learn Line Dancing” i.e., steps, patterns, remembering sequences, how to count a dance, hearing the music and recognizing when there is a restart or a tag, etc., has been given to them because there was a cut-off of registrations. Now our goal is to dance the dances learned and dance them at our Line Dance in December where all three levels of classes come together and dance their playlist. The reward for me is to have the dancers be excited to get the step sheets of dances learned, because it shows me they really want to learn and dance. And they do! YAY!

If you love to dance while hearing really good music; keep your body moving, a/k/a exercise; keep that brain working and have the time to commit to learning Line Dancing, you will want to register for the Ultra Basic Class for $2 that restarts on Monday, January 8, 2018, in the SunBird Ballroom at 11:30 a.m. You must call Judee after 10:00 a.m. at 480-802-0201. Only those who call me are registered for the class. Register now and I’ll add your name to the list for next year. Time flies, even when reading this article!

Join us, learn, dance and escape this crazy world!! God Bless Line Dancing.