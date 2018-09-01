Lifelong learning program offers fall classes

Catherine Hammond

More than 80 classes are available this fall through New Adventures in Learning. All presenters are volunteers who have gathered their knowledge in a variety of ways. Some are retired experts who have been formally trained or have worked for a lifetime in a particular field. Others have a newer passion to explore a subject. All have an interest in sharing what they know or are learning.

Several presenters from Arizona State University’s Emeritus College teach from their areas of expertise.

* Humor in the Digital Age, Don and Alleen Nilsen (English)

* Economics of Almost Everything, Paul L. Burgess (Economics)

* Exoplanets: Thousands of New Worlds, Per Aannestad (Physics & Astronomy)

* Aaron Copeland: His Life, Music & Historic Times, Lou-ellen Finter (Music Education)

Others share knowledge from their professional lives.

* A History of Air Refueling and History and Aircraft of Airbase Arizona, Commemorative Air Force, Col. Jim Evans, retired U.S. Air Force Colonel

* Your Toolbox for Chronic Pain Management, Billie Jordan, RN

* Golf 101: Why the Ball Goes Where It Goes, Terry W. Anderson, PGA Golf Teaching Professional

* The History and Mystery of Mayo Clinic, Dale Rings, former hospital administrator

* Why You Need to Travel Arizona, Kiva Couchon, Director of Industry Affairs for the Arizona Office of Tourism (AOT)

Sometimes classes develop from presenters’ deep interest in their subject.

* Gardening in Sun Lakes, Margaret M. Mogelnicki

* Robert Service: Bard of the Yukon, John Overholser

* Milton S. Hershey: The Man Behind the Chocolate, Carole and Ed Rockland

For more information on all the classes offered for fall semester or to find out more about being a presenter, go to http://www.newadventures.info, call 480-857-5500 or visit the Sun Lakes Center at 25105 S. Alma School Road, Sun Lakes, AZ. New Adventures in Learning is a membership organization that has been encouraging lifelong learning since 1999 and is affiliated with Chandler-Gilbert Community College. Membership is $65 paid annually to the organization and a $15 fee per semester to CGCC.