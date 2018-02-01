“Let’s Go to the Movies” is the theme of the high-energy Musical Variety Show March 9 at 7:00 p.m. in the Ballroom at SunBird. The show includes singing, dancing, comedy and audience participation.

Dixie Roberts, “The Singin’/Dancin’ Dixie Chic,” most sought-after singer/dancer in the East Valley Adult communities, former Miss Clearfield (Utah) and Miss Utah Talent Winner, will dazzle you with songs and dances from West Side Story, Flower Drum Song and the Greatest Showman, just to name a few.

Sharon Friendly, “The voice of an Angel,” and former Ms Senior Arizona, will wow us with movie themes from Kismet, My Fair Lady and Phantom of the Opera, and many others.

Jesse Washington, “Have Voice Will Travel,” former member of the San Francisco Opera Company. Local soloist for Civic Light Opera, Jesse will enthrall the audience with renditions of “Ease on Down the Road” from The Wiz, “Impossible Dream” from Man of La Mancha and “Bali High” from South Pacific, along with other favorites.

If you love movies and music, this show promises to be one you don’t want to miss! Get your tickets now! Tickets are $12 at the front desk and $14 at the door. See you there!