SunBird Lady Niners Golf League play is every Tuesday, beginning November 6. Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month followed by a luncheon in the Horizon Room. Membership forms have been emailed to last year’s members. For new members, additional forms are posted on the board by the Lakeview Room. For additional information, contact the name on the application or any Board member. We look forward to seeing new and returning members.