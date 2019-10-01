Ladies Community Chit and Chat Breakfast Group news

Rose Pachura

The Community Ladies Chit & Chat Breakfast Group will meet on Oct. 9, in the Saguaro Room at the Cottonwood Country Club, in Sun Lakes, 85248. The registration will be at 9:30 a.m., and the hot buffet breakfast will be served at 10:30 a.m. The cost will be $11.00 per person, which includes coffee, tea, and tip. Please be on time so there won’t be any disturbance by ladies walking in late when the presenter is speaking.

Reservations are required, and the deadline for cancellations is Friday, Oct. 4.

Marie Fotino, personal banker manager, and Jenifer Higgens, banker, will be the featured speakers from Trust Bank. They will be speaking about your banking needs, as well as a discussion about their Wine and Chocolate Program from Trust Bank for Sept. 27. Ask the speaker Marie about this.

For information, contact Rose to RSVP and pay in advance starting on the Oct. 9 meeting. For more information, call Rose at 480-802-0775.