Rose Pachura, Coordinator and Founder

The Ladies Community Chit and Chat Breakfast Group will be holding their Christmas Party on Wednesday, Dec. 9, in the Saguaro Room at Cottonwood Country Club, starting at 9 a.m. (be on time). Ordering off the menu will be at 9:30 a.m.

An RSVP is needed for seating count. Wearing your mask is required, along with social distancing.

This is the time for joy and fellowship for the holidays.

For more information, contact Rose at 480-802-0775 for RSVP.