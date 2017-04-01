The R Countryman Chapter of the Korean War/Korea Service Veterans will meet on Tuesday, April 25, in the Friendship Room of the Sun Lakes Country Club at 10:00 a.m. KWVA is proud to welcome Sun Lakes resident Mr. Sid Singer. Mr. Singer served his first mission in World War II as a 21-year-old top turret B-24 gunner over Black Hammer, Germany, in 1944. Please come listen to his story of how his plane was the only one of four to make it out safely.

The Countryman Chapter of Sun Lakes wants to thank February guest speaker Judy Waltersdorf of The Perfect Place at Risen Savior Lutheran Church and for informing us of the tremendous support they provide to veterans!

ALL VETERANS and their guests are welcome. You can learn more about us on our website, www.kwvacc.org, or contact Leon Johnson, Commander, at 970-481-3005.

And remember, “Freedom is NOT free.”