Korean War Veterans

Chapter Commander Leon “Skip” Johnson

It’s been a long, hard battle for all, as we’ve been living a life filled with many limitations and new requirements placed upon us in our everyday living, in our quest to resolve all the issues pertaining to the coronavirus. It has been over a year now, and although the end is still not here, the playing field is starting to change, and the glimpse of light seen at the end of the tunnel appears to be getting a little brighter as each day passes. Hopefully, this all continues in a positive manner, and as we approach the summer months, the comfort level will reach a point where we all can resume some of our basic activities, and possibly even have the opportunity to spend some time catching up with our friends and families.

Hopefully, the current progress we’re experiencing will continue, and in the not-too-distant future, life will begin to see some sort of normalcy. Slowly things are changing, always with precautions, with some relaxations that allow things to happen at present that were frowned upon not too many days ago. The vaccine program appears to be pretty much under control for those willing to take them, and those dedicated to working in the many areas administering them are doing an outstanding job when product is available. We thank you all for that. Know that you’re all well appreciated.

Our monthly scheduled organizational meetings will remain in a “holding pattern” until the feeling is that it is safe for not only the club members, but also the community. Any new information regarding any changes to this will be communicated to all of the club’s membership in a timely manner. Our primary focus these days is to be available to all veterans and the community who may need support or assistance in handling an unexpected emergency situation. We do have in our possession an assortment of medical supplies that can help the immediate situation, whether for short-term use or permanently. We suggest you keep our number handy, and for help or assistance, call our chapter commander at the number listed below. For any of those who require assistance in getting around, the club has recently come up with two Jazzy electric chairs that are available. Both are in good condition and have new batteries. If interested, contact Leon at the number listed below for additional details.

Several members of the Korean War Veterans do get together on a weekly basis at the local IHOP in the Chandler area. If interested and are planning on attending for the first time, as a courtesy for the restaurant, please call Skip to let him know. Have a great day, and if you have any questions, feel free to call Leon “Skip” Johnson at 970-481-3005.