Kare Bears Wrapping Up Their Season

Barb Dunbar

Thank you to all the residents and guests who purchased tickets for the Project Presley (Chance Tinder) concert! Everyone seemed to really enjoy the band, and we’re thrilled that some of the guests received teddy bears and scarfs from Chance.

Emily Hughes and Barb Dunbar met with Jamie and Greg Sistek (Boots in the House) and presented them with a check of over $2,000 that was raised at the Second Hand Fashion Show held on Jan. 31 in our ballroom. Thank you again to all the residents and clubs that attended and for your generous donations.

Our last Kare Bear Fair was held on March 7 with over 50 vendors. We are now starting to collect donated items for the November fair. The items we would love to have donated are kitchen items and knickknacks, holiday decorations, small tools, etc. We do not accept large items or clothing. If you have anything you’d like to donate, please contact Sherry Fann at 480-883-1167.

The speaker for the February membership meeting was Amanda, Executive Director from Clothes Cabin (One Small Step). The new address for this organization is 710 N. Cooper Road, Gilbert, AZ 85233. It is south of Guadalupe on the west side of Cooper in the Cottonwood Plaza. Phone number is 480-285-4111. They also have a small thrift shop on the corner of Ray Road and Alma School Road. At this facility, they have items such as purses, costume jewelry, kitchen items, etc. Amanda explained that this organization started off just providing socks for kids in the fields. They did this for two years. This is a no-barrier organization, which means the clients don’t need to show financial status. In 2018, the stats were that 65% of their clients lived in Chandler, and 51% were children. They serve a huge area. Every three months, their clients can come in for clothing. The maximum per person is eight items, and they can also get new underwear and socks. There are only two paid positions at this center; the rest are volunteers. The hours for donations at their new facility are: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Clients can come Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. The Kare Bears donate to this non-profit every year.