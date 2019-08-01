Kare Bears are ready to rock and roll in 2019-2020

We are very excited about the upcoming year, starting in October! Mark your calendars for the following major fundraising events:

Kare Bear Fair – Nov. 2, 8:00 a.m. to noon

Kare Bear Fair – Dec. 7, 8:00 a.m. to noon

Fashion Show – Jan. 31, 2020, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Kare Bear Fair – Feb. 1, 2020, 8:00 a.m. to noon

Chance Tinder Concert (Elvis) – Feb. 18, 2020, 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Kare Bear Fair – Mar. 7, 2020, 8:00 a.m. to noon

We are looking for new members who love supporting the SunBird Community through fundraisers, memorial services and two major events. If you want to join us, be sure to attend the first meeting on Oct. 16 at 1:00 p.m. in the east end of the ballroom. For those “snowbirds” who don’t return until November, you can attend our Nov. 20 meeting – same time, same place!

Emily Hughes will be heading up the fashion show, and all the different clubs will be approached to help us raise a sizeable donation for Boots in the House, a local charity that does incredible work supporting our troops, stateside and overseas. This organization is strictly a group of volunteer moms who organize many fundraisers throughout the Valley, raising money to send care packages to our troops – all branches.

Another fundraiser will be a concert starring Chance Tinder who does an Elvis tribute. Chance was highly recommended by Randy Linder who did our Creedence Clearwater Revival concert earlier this year. Barb Dunbar and Juanita Harbut will head up this event.

And, of course, our Kare Bear Fairs are a huge success. Sherry Fann and Ruth Jon Wick have headed up this event for years, and we certainly couldn’t put these on without them or all of our wonderful Kare Bear volunteers. Come to the ballroom and check out the white elephant and boutique tables – and all of our wonderful, creative vendors!

Our board is looking forward to another successful year and hopes that many of you will consider joining our membership!