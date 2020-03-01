Kare Bear Style  “Boots on the Ground” Highlights

Christina Riley

The Kare Bear Style Show benefiting “Boots on the Ground” on Friday, Jan. 31, was a blast with two tables representing pickleball.

The end of season luncheon will be on Saturday, March 7, in the Horizon Room, sponsored by the club and hosted by the Pickleball Board. Play starts at 9 a.m.

2020 Winter Schedule:

Sunday 3 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday 2 to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday 8 to 10 a.m.; 2 to 4 p.m.

Thursday 2 to 5:30 p.m.

Friday 8 to 10:30 a.m.

Saturday (March 7 and 21) 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Changes will be announced through emails as well as posted in the glass case.

New Player Orientation:

* Requires an appointment

* See sign-up in glass case; you will be contacted within a week.