Wendy Weber, Lifestyle Director

We would like to thank everyone who attended SunBird’s Third Annual Fourth of July Flag Ceremony that was held at the clubhouse on Saturday, July 4. Thank you to Jodi Perkins, Hank Miller, Bob Hamilton, and the Arizona Rangers who made the ceremony possible. We would also like to thank Shar, who painted beautiful, festive, patriotic rocks, and Gudie Huffman, who placed them around the clubhouse and the flagpole for the event. God Bless America!