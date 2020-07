Wendy Weber, Lifestyle Director

Why go anywhere else when the best deal is right here in SunBird? The SunBird summer special includes an 18-hole round of golf, a cart rental, and a Horizon burger with fries and a soft drink for only $34! Golf and lunch or lunch and golf! Tee times start at 10 a.m., Monday through Friday. The Horizon Room is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for dine-in and carry-out. Call the SunBird Pro Shop at 480-883-0820 to reserve your tee time!