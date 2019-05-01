Join us for a friendly game of cards

Jackie Cox

Oh no, another bad hand! Darlene Thompson holds a mixed hand of cards, representing the many card games she organizes in SunBird three nights a week, 12 months a year, for over 300 people. Unlike this hand of cards, each night is organized and starts promptly. Players pay 50 cents to play in 500 and can win up to $2.50, with lowest scorer earning enough money to play again. Newcomers are greeted with smiles, and Darlene will meet with them early to learn the game. Pinochle, 500 and euchre, which she and other volunteers organize, and other card games even draw people from nearby communities to enjoy cards and the friendliness of SunBird in our large, lovely clubhouse.