Introducing SunBird’s new Activities Director

Wendy Weber, SunBird’s new Activities Director, is the newest member of the SunBird team. Wendy is no stranger to the active adult lifestyle and community, having been an activities director for the past eight and a half years. In the previous community where she worked, she was known as the premier social butterfly, where her responsibilities included planning, promoting and executing a robust annual calendar of activities, classes, community presentations and special events.

An Arizona transplant, Wendy was born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and lived in the northeast area of the state until she ventured to Maricopa in 2009. She is a single mother to a beautiful daughter who is a recent graduate of Grand Canyon University. In her spare time, Wendy enjoys spending time with family and friends, going to country music concerts, motorcycle rides, swimming, relaxing on her patio, football (go Cards!) and baseball (go Dbacks!). Please say “hi” to Wendy the next time you see her!