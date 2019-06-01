Introducing Sun Lakes Rotary’s new president

Norm Noble

Bill Crump has some big shoes to fill. On July 1, he will become President of the Sun Lakes Rotary Club, following the outstanding leadership of Ed Anderson. In preparation for this task, Bill has led the club’s fundraising activities this year – the very activities that allow the club to do many charitable things for the community and world at large.

Bill joined Sun Lakes Rotary two years ago. It didn’t take long for his leadership skills to become apparent, and as a result, he was elected president-elect of the club. In the meantime, he was chairman of our famous annual Pancake Breakfast, held each November at the Oakwood Country Club Ballroom, and has been responsible for all club fundraising activities.

Bill was raised in Flint, Michigan, and attended Michigan State University where he married his junior high sweetheart Val. Following graduation from college, Bill and Val lived in Flint on 10 acres of land. On top of that, Bill worked as a fundraiser for a non-profit charity run by General Motors. But the call of the West captivated the couple, and in 1999, they moved to Gilbert, retiring in 2005 and only recently moving to Ironwood in Sun Lakes. They have a daughter, a doctor of optometry, who lives nearby.

Bill’s enthusiasm, sophisticated manner, yet calm way of addressing his responsibilities points out why he is the incoming club president! He is already outstanding at his job and the future holds great things for the club with him at the helm.