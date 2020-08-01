In Passing

Funeral/Mass Services for Robert Wodarczyk “Woody”

Ann Wodarczyk and Family

Dear Family and Friends,

First of all, we’d like to thank so many people for your tremendous outpouring of sympathy and love, as well as the many beautiful flowers, touching sympathy, and mass cards our family has received during this very difficult time. Your prayers and kind words have helped our family to cope with our loss and begin the process of healing our heartache.

My husband “Woody” was a very loving and generous man, a role model to both our sons and adored by our grandchildren. He was also very outgoing socially, loved by everyone he met, and made many friends throughout his life. He had expressed to us his sincere desire for a funeral/mass service at St. Steven’s Catholic Church in Sun Lakes with family and friends to celebrate his life and love for God.

However, because of this terrible coronavirus and newly-implemented restrictions to churches by the State of Arizona, we are unable to proceed at this time. We are very saddened by these recent developments which make it even more challenging, if not impossible, to carry out my departed husband’s wishes and also finally get some closure and peace our family so desperately needs.

We are forever hopeful that once this virus is contained, we can all be together soon to celebrate and remember this wonderful man’s life. In the meantime, we must pause our plans for now, and we will try to update you here and also on Facebook as soon as things improve. Please feel free to share this update as needed.

God bless you all.