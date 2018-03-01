“Howl at the Moon” night golf returns to SunBird

Gary Hall

After a great response to last spring’s night golf tournament, the return of “Howl at the Moon” golf will be held Saturday evening, March 31, 2018. This will be a 9-hole scramble tournament for fun, laughter and the unique experience. Create your own four-person team with your friends and neighbors, or sign up individually and we’ll put a team together for you. Glow in the dark golf balls will be furnished. There is a $30 entry fee, which includes a pizza party during check-in, with the proceeds to benefit the SunBird Golf Club.

Reservations and information are available at the Pro Shop, or contact Gary Hall at 303-378-5576. Come out and “Howl” with us!

