Honoring all SunBird Veterans

Bob Neuman

Some time ago, it was decided to honor our SunBird veterans. Thanks to the Project Planning Board and interested others, the idea became a reality. A beautiful plaque now is attached to the wall across from the library. In addition, a book is well under way that contains pictures and information about over 150 SunBird veterans who have submitted them.

If you are a veteran living at SunBird and would like your information added to the book, call the office at 480-802-4901 as soon as possible for further information. This is our way of recognizing you and thanking you for your service.