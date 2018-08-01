Happy Anniversary

SunBird residents Vern and Marilyn French were married on June 13, 1948, in Danube, Minnesota. They have called Bryan, Ohio, their home after Vern accepted a job at Ohio Art Company in July of 1959. They currently live in Chandler, Arizona, seven months out of the year and at Lake Wawasee in the summer months. They have three children: Curtis (Susan) French, Craig (Patricia) French and Cherri (Steve) Meyer. They also have 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. If you would like to send a card, their current address is 8042 E. Country Club Lane, Syracuse, IN 46567.