Dianne Reed

The SunBird Yarn Club meets each Wednesday morning at 10 a.m., in the Hopi Room. If you are learning, and your first attempt to crochet a dishcloth turned into a triangle, or if you are experienced and can teach us intarsia and mosaic knitting, we want you. We share advice and patterns, exchange yarn and needles, and generally have fun each week.

Many of the members will be helping with a service project, creating scarves, hats, and mittens for the homeless. We could use your yarn donations. If you have some leftover acrylic yarn that you no longer need, bring it up to the Hopi Room on a Wednesday. Full skeins may create a lap robe, and partial skeins can be combined to create patterns. If you have any questions, call Dianne Reed at 612-616-9431.

Sharing the Hopi Room on Wednesday mornings is a dedicated group of women who create sleeping mats for the homeless and other items to sell to raise funds, using recycled plastic grocery bags that are folded, cut, connected, balled, and crocheted. The finished products are donated or sold at craft fairs to raise funds for charity. We welcome everyone to come and help with this project.

If you knit, crochet, or just want to have some fun, please join us to learn, share, and chat with other yarn lovers.