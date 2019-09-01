Fun Lakers Club news

Bob and Vickie Bybee

There are no major events in September, but we would like to remind everyone about the Get Your Game On, Mexican Train game, which meets every Monday at 6:00 p.m. in the Cottonwood Game Room. Also, Euchre is on the first and third Tuesday of each month, and we meet at rotating host/hostess home. You need to call Joe and Gloria Tucker at 812-584-2542 to reserve a spot to play. Other events in the future are the Costume Chili for Charity on Oct. 19, which features a chili dinner and silent auction/fundraiser for Perfect Place Adult Daycare; Comedy Night on Nov. 23; Holiday Dinner Dance on Dec. 14; and the annual meeting on Jan. 11, 2020. Our major event of the year is going to be Woodstock on Jan. 25, 2020, where you can pick a band and dress up as them and lip sync your picked songs with the stage band. Finally, our progressive dinner will take place on Feb. 15, 2020. Go to www.FunLakers.org for more information.

Season passes are now on sale for the six Sun Lakes dance parties that will begin starting Oct. 17. Please note that there is no requirement for you to be a member of the Fun Lakers, and you do not have to be a Fun Lakers member to come. There will be free dance lessons, as well as a menu and a cash bar with music by Thaddeus Rose. Everyone is welcome to the dance parties. Those without a Sun Lakes dance party membership, will need to pay $12.00 per person at the door for each individual dance. For additional information, go to www.FunLakers.org.

Our new arm of the Fun Lakers Club is called the Solo Fun Lakers and is intended to help the people who are going it alone to meet new people and help you find social avenues to participate with others who are single. The business cards and flyers for this will say Flying Solo. For more information, contact Jeanne Brady at solofunlakers@gmail.com.