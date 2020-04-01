From the Superintendent’s Desk

Brendan Waddell

Greetings SunBird residents. I am happy to say that the frost is behind us and spring is here. It’s time to enjoy our great temperatures and play some golf with only one layer of clothes on. Don’t forget your sunscreen.

SunBird Golf Club has something special that I have never in my career had to work with, and it’s an amazing thing to have. The amazing thing is you, the groups and people who care so much about the golf course and the community that they donate not only time, but money to purchase stuff that we need. I would like to personally thank you for all your donations and all the hard work that is done by the residents in the community. You guys and gals are great.

In a few months we will be starting our back nine bunker projects. The plan is to start renovating the greenside bunkers first, then go back around and do the fairway bunkers. As we move closer to the starting date, I will put another letter in the paper and better explain our plan, so everyone knows what we are doing and when we are doing it.

Over the past couple of months, we were fortunate to get some rain, and with that brings on the weeds. We are spraying and removing weeds daily and will continue to do so until we win the battle. This year during over seed, I plan to spray pre-emergent throughout the course. That will help going into 2021 with our weed issues, but for now, please be patient with us. We are working on it.

As our busy season ends, a lot of people leave and go back home. For those who do, be safe in your travels and have a great summer. Come visit when you get back.