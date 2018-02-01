From the Golf Pro Shop

Jerry Lingen

(Author unknown) There is another health benefit to playing golf besides the physical exercise. It is, the rules of golf provide hours of opportunity for mental exercise. Reading, digesting and remembering the rules while playing is very useful for keeping your mind nimble. Add in club selection consideration, critical decision making throughout the game and even just keeping score stretches and challenges the mind.

Speaking of rules, how about the rules of the golf course, such as who can be on the golf course and who should not be on the course. For everybody’s safety, the golf course is there for the golfers. It is dangerous for walkers and riders to be on the golf course during play time, and pets are not allowed on the golf course, so walking your pet on the walks and nice green grass is not allowed. You may think it’s safe to walk or drive on the course when there are few or no golfers on the course; however, all the sprinklers are on timers and could come on at any time, and some of those sprinklers have such force that they could injure someone. So, play it safe. Be on the golf course when you are playing golf.

For the golfers who are out there: We want to again stress the idea of all golfers using their sand bottles to fill all divots on the fairways with sand, and also fix your ball marks on the greens. Sand an extra divot and fix an extra ball mark and you will have done your good deed for the day.

The monthly board meeting of the SunBird Golf Club will be held on Thursday, February 8, at 2:00 p.m. in the ballroom. The annual meeting for the members of the SunBird Golf Club will be held on Tuesday, February 13, at 7:00 p.m. in the ballroom. In addition to the regular business meeting, the election of the board of directors for the club will take place.

February Schedule: Ladies Gross Shootout will be Sunday, February 11, at 2:00 p.m.; Men’s Net Shootout will be Sunday, February 18, at 2:00 p.m.; Bandits Tournament will be Wednesday, February 14, with a 9:00 a.m. shotgun start.

Thanks to all of you who continue to support our golf course in SunBird. As residents, this is a very important amenity to our community. In other words, each of us has a role to play in promoting our golf course and community by participating in the many events held throughout the year in order to insure the long-term viability of our golf course and community.

Happy golfing! v