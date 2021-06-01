Friday 9-Hole Couples Group

Jamie Morgan

Come one! Come all! Summer may be way too hot around here, but you can be cool and join the fun every Friday morning at 7 a.m. Come and get to know other golfers, enjoy golfing, and engage in lots of laughter. It is a great time to play with your spouse, a friend, or as a single, in a light-hearted, fun atmosphere. We always play a scramble with a “twist.” After golf, many of us head up to the Horizon Room to have a cold drink or breakfast, enjoy each other’s company, and maybe even celebrate a hole-in-one.

This winter season we witnessed two hole-in-ones. On March 19 Benny Benson “wowed” a large group of volunteers and groundskeepers, clearing the lake on hole 11 with his perfect shot. Marilyn Klooster made her ace on April 23 on hole 17, making it look so easy. Congratulations, you two!

We encourage singles wanting to enjoy golf, new players, beginners, and those working their way up to the top of their game. So, if you:

Want to play with your husband or wife, but they don’t play at the same skill level as you? Come join us!

Want to meet some wonderful people who enjoy the fun and laughter of a crazy game? Come join us!

Want to play with others who, for whatever reason, do not have a partner to sign up with? Come join us!

See you there!