Footnotes from the Library

Nancy Smith

A “Thank You” is such a simple thing –

It has an honest, grateful ring.

A helping hand, a good job done –

Another “Thank You” you have won.

The quiet and the helpful deed –

So many people often need

Is from the goodness people do –

Now here’s a hearty “Thank You.”

You’ve given the gift of time and thought –

Another “Thank You” you have bought.

Assembled now are the volunteers –

They have earned all our cheers.

It couldn’t be done without all of you –

A loud “Thank You” to all the crew.

The SunBird Library thanks you for all your donations. We have a wonderful library!