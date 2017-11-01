Footnotes from the Library

Nancy Smith
A “Thank You” is such a simple thing –
It has an honest, grateful ring.
A helping hand, a good job done –
Another “Thank You” you have won.
The quiet and the helpful deed –
So many people often need
Is from the goodness people do –
Now here’s a hearty “Thank You.”
You’ve given the gift of time and thought –
Another “Thank You” you have bought.
Assembled now are the volunteers –
They have earned all our cheers.
It couldn’t be done without all of you –
A loud “Thank You” to all the crew.
The SunBird Library thanks you for all your donations. We have a wonderful library!