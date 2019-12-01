First Kare Bear meeting a huge success

Barbara Dunbar

The first meeting for the 2019-20 was held on Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. in the ballroom. Juanita Harbut, president, welcomed all the members. HOA Board candidates Jeannie Johnston, Bill Ley, Lisa Onyx, and Steve Seel spoke to the group about why they were running for office.

We have 22 NEW members! Bunny Bottorff, Jean Bruening, Evalena Burnham, Treva Christenson, Cynthia Edwards, Katherine Gibbs, Judy Gilbert, Gail Howe, Kathy Long, Gloria Manata, Pat McGonegle, Sue McIntyre, Maddy Meyers, Barbara Ott, Monica Rodriguez, Linda Saleh, Kay Schroeter, Linda Smith, Sandra Smith, Rose Stein, Pat Thomas, and Betty Weninger. The SunBird Kare Bears have two major events in 2020 to help raise funds for the different organizations that we support. We are more than thrilled to have this many new members.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, Jan. 2, at 10 a.m. at the clubhouse for the Chance Tinder (Salute to Presley) concert. Just a reminder to get your tickets early, as we will open it up to the public on Jan. 13. We will sell the evening tickets first, and then open up the matinee show. Price is $20/person.

Second Hand Rose Benefit Fashion Show and Luncheon is Jan. 31, 2020, sponsored by Kare Bears. All SunBird clubs (ladies only) may reserve a table now by calling Emily Hughes at 480-748-7579 for details and reservations. All proceeds will be donated to Boots in the House, a 501(c)(3) Arizona charity.

The Kare Bears have already done three memorials this year, and here is a reflection of our volunteers who help Emily Hughes (chair-fall/winter/spring) and Julie Roberts (chair-summer). We would not be able to have these Celebrations of Life ceremonies without all of our wonderful volunteers.

Don’t forget the Kare Bear Fair on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. to noon in the ballroom. Lots of vendors and fun!