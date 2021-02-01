February Is Blooming at Women’s Connection Zoom Event

Susan Reynhout, Publicity Chairman

Women’s Connection invites you to a virtual Zoom event on Thursday, Feb. 11, at 9 a.m., for a special hour. If you have a desktop, laptop, iPad, or a Smartphone, you can be a part of our event.

Flowers bloom everywhere at “Flowers by Renee.” This locally-owned, full-service floral and gift shop has been operating in Chandler for 24 years. They offer a wide selection of handmade, artfully-cut, fresh arrangements; lush green and blooming plants; dish gardens; gourmet gift baskets; and pictures, along with many specialty items. Owner Lori Williams will give us a glimpse of this unique shop during her presentation. This is a florist that sends more than flowers, but your sentiments of the heart that last a lifetime!

Sara Beekman is “inspirational”! This vibrant woman frequently speaks at women’s events and delights her audiences with messages sprinkled with humor and personal examples. She enjoys meeting new people, entertaining friends, garage saling, and reading, and publishes a monthly newsletter. She and her husband Gene were married for 35 years. They have two grown children. Sara is a crazy-in-love grandma of two adorable grandchildren. Most of all, she enjoys spending time with her children and grandchildren! Originally from Kansas, Sara has lived in Scottsdale for 35 years. Sara continues to give leadership to the non-profit Christian ministry she and her husband founded together in 1989. In a talk especially for February titled, “Finding True Love,” Sara shares how we can have hope in the midst of the storms of life, especially when everything around us may seem hopeless.

All participants must register in advance to receive a secure link and ID number at wcsunlakes@gmail.com or by calling Nancy at 480-786-8531 or Ann at 614-370-2553 with your email address or phone number. Register early, as there is limited online access!

In accordance with the state and county COVID-19 guidelines, Women’s Connection has determined, for the safety of our attendees, to meet through virtual Zoom meetings until further notice.

Affiliated with Stonecroft – Where She Is, As She Is. Visit Stonecroft.org.