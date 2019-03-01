Energy Yoga class schedule

Experience the benefits of Energy Yoga with Paullene at the SunBird Golf Resort, Navajo Room, upper level (third floor).

Regular Yoga:

Mornings: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 7:40 to 8:50 a.m.

Afternoons: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 4:00 to 5:10 p.m.

Cost: Make a donation.

Note: No class on Thursday, March 21

Energy Yoga includes tapping and slapping the body to increase movement of blood and energy through the body. This slapping or tapping is an ancient Martial Arts method of getting the energy, QI, flowing through the body. We do this at the beginning of every class. It is a good practice for you to do at home to wake up your body and spirit.

The other yogic exercises increase strength and flexibility. One does not have to be super flexible, just enough to enjoy doing things like playing golf, tennis, tying your shoes and putting on socks without strain. By doing these movements consistently, you will be stronger and have more bone density and your joints can make more synovial fluid, hyaluronic acid and thereby replace cartilage. The body mostly gets stiff because of non-use and poor posture in standing and sitting. Enjoy exercising your whole body by increasing strength and flexibility through joint rotations and stretching. We do some modified poses, called asanas, such as Mountain Pose, Warrior One and modified squats. Throughout the hour, we usually cover all the joints and give extra attention to the hip and knee and ankle joints. Yoga in not about being limber, but about exercising the muscles and activating the connective tissues and ligaments which hold your body together. Over time, you will get more limber.

Nidra Yoga is done on the second Tuesday for the morning class and second and fourth Tuesday of the afternoon class. This is a relaxing and meditative practice to relieve stress. Either lie down on a mat or relax in a chair. Listen to Paullene’s voice as your body relaxes and your mind is guided into a restful state of consciousness and awareness. This gives the cells a chance to recuperate while you are quieting the mind. This is a good class for you if you cannot get on the floor.

Remember: New participants are welcome; it’s easy to follow along and feel the camaraderie of a shared yoga energy. Bring a donation and a mat. There are some mats in the room. All of these can be done in a chair.

How do I sign up? Call or text Paullene Caraher at 602-292-7858 or email annieosha@gmail.com or call or text Peggy Mottel at 480-440-9653.