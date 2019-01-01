Dorene Pool wows Unity audience

Music has always been an important part of the Unity Church of Sun Lakes ’ Sunday celebrations, and November 11, Veterans Day, was no exception. That was the day that Dorene Pool, viola player, and Francine Alexander, piano accompanist, played their patriotic music for us. These traditional songs were touching and inspirational and led us to asking Dorene to return on December 2 to play more duos with Francine on Sunday, the first day of Advent. So who is this lovely musician who has such command of her instrument?

Dorene began playing the viola in her school orchestra when she was nine years old. She taught orchestra for 30 years in all grade levels of public schools in Texas and Arizona. Currently, she performs on her viola with the MusicaNova Orchestra, the East Valley Pops Orchestra and the Kuchen String Quartet. She likes to play her viola for church and says she enjoys the kind people at Unity Church of Sun Lakes. Needless to say, we also enjoy her and her enormous talent and expertise. Thank you, Dorene Pool.