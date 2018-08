My name is Julie, I am a SunBird resident and I volunteer at a Chandler food bank. Some of our year-round residents may be leaving soon for cooler temps, so if you have extra food (unopened, please) that you can’t use, I would be glad to take it to the food bank. The food bank also accepts toiletries, cleaning products, diapers, paper products and other miscellaneous items.

You can reach me at 480-895-9713 or notify the office and they will contact me. Thank you!