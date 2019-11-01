Diana Perez and Sentimental Breeze Band at San Tan Ballroom on November 10

John Yu

On Nov. 10, enjoy Sunday evening with the ‘40s, ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s music of local favorite, the Sentimental Breeze Band, featuring lead singer Diana Perez. Many of you have heard Diana perform at Sun Lakes Phase 1 and Renaissance and nearby Cuisine & Wine Bistro on Alma School and Chandler Heights Roads. She is also a regular singer at the Chandler San Marcos Hotels’ annual Jazz Festival. Diana is a Sun Lakes resident and member of the Chordaires Show Chorus. She is also a member of the Arizona Classic Jazz Society. Diana’s audience enjoys her renditions of songs made famous by Elvis, Patsy Cline, Carol King, and Frankie Valley, to name a few.

Accompanying Diana will be Buddy Apfel playing bass. Buddy is known for his early days’ tours with Guy Lombardo and different styles of play, including Dixieland, big band, salsa, and even classic rock and roll. Buddy has been playing music since the age of three.

On drums is David Markell. David spent most of his early touring days in the New York area but now plays locally here with various bands.

Steve Means, a gifted clarinet and saxophone player, is well known for his work in support of celebrities such as Pat Boone and Glen Campbell.

And finally, there is pianist Dale Garcia, who was a member of the U.S. Army Band. Dale has played for presidents and generals in that capacity, including our late president Ronald Regan.

Enjoy music and dance from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For those who would like to include dinner (in the ballroom), come early and order from our special dinner menu from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission is $12 per person, and discounted season passes for all eight evenings (from September through March) are still available.

Come dance your favorite waltz, foxtrot, quickstep, rumba, cha cha, samba, tango, country, or line dance. This evening is presented by the Sun Lakes Sunday Dance Club. For questions or table reservations for groups of eight or more, call 480-699-7334 or visit www.sunlakes-sundaydanceclub.com. SunBird residents and the general public are welcome.