Desert Threads continues to give to local area charities

Johnie Scofield

The Desert Threads Chapter of the Arizona Quilters Guild is very busy with many charity projects. In the fall, we made 144 tray-size placemats for Neighbors Who Care for their 2018 Holiday client meal package. Then, in November and December, we completed 22 “fidget” quilts for NWC, for use with their memory impaired clients. These small lap-size quilts help keep people with memory issues busy and calm, doing things like opening, and closing zippers, and fingering different textures. Earlier this spring, we shifted to making twin size quilts for returning Veterans. This project is on-going throughout the summer, as there is always a call for quilts for our veterans. Special “thanks” to Vivian Sloan (Special Projects Chair) for alerting us to this need, and for coordinating our efforts with the Phoenix Veterans Group. Local donations of fabric or funds for batting are gratefully accepted; just, contact Desert Threads for more information, or bring donations to one of our meetings. In April, President Sue Bart taught us an exceptionally easy modern quilt design called “Phat Fats,” and we will be sewing more of these during our May “open sew day.” Additionally, we made several “D—-It” dolls for use in therapy sessions with both children and adults. These are small soft dolls that can be beaten, and twisted, and thrown about to relieve tension, anxiety and angry feelings. Our May “open sew” workshop, held in the Arts and Crafts room of Sun Lakes One (May 1 at about 9:00 a.m. to about 2:00 p.m.) is planned for working on the quilts for returning veterans, or whatever members want to work on. We are also making more fidget quilts, only this time for children with disabilities attending Lauren’s Institute for Education, founded by Carrie Reed, and named for her disabled daughter, Lauren. The three fidget quilts we donated earlier were a huge hit; consequently, we have been asked to make 15-20 more for their therapy sessions. Interested quilters are always welcome to join Desert Threads, although a membership in our “mother guild” the Arizona Quilters Guild is also required. AQG provides our insurance and gives us access to national teachers and workshops each year. At our monthly May meeting, May 8 at 9:30 a.m. in the Arts and Crafts room of Sun Lakes Phase One, we plan a lecture and trunk show on Fiber Art by local artist Ellen Kundrat. Fiber art is the hottest movement with Quilt artists. Interested quilters can find out more about Ellen’s work on Pinterest, so come by and check us out. We will also hear reports from our members who attended the AQG Spring General Meeting in Payson in April. You can come as a guest up to three times, before we ask that you join. The coffee is always on and often; there are snacks as well. Hope to see you soon!